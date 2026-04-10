17 individuals seek to join petition to halt Duterte’s impeachment probe

“Petitioners-in-intervention do not ask this Honorable Court to intrude into a political contest. They ask it to perform its constitutional duty before an allegedly unconstitutional process becomes fully entrenched. The controversy is no longer theoretical. The constitutional injury is already unfolding. Hearings have been held, subpoenas have issued, and the challenged process is now producing real constitutional consequences,” they said during a press conference..

The group also requested a Temporary Restraining Order to suspend the impeachment process until the Court resolves the case.

“The intervention will not delay the proceedings but will aid the Court in addressing the constitutional concerns raised,” the petition stated.

The impeachment complaints against Duterte accuse her of betrayal of public trust, misuse of confidential funds, and making threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family.

The House committee on justice has already found the complaints sufficient in form, substance, and ground; and will continue its deliberation on 14 April on whether there is probable cause to impeach the Vice President.