VP Duterte asks SC to halt impeachment probe

Duterte argued that the third and fourth impeachment complaints violate the “One-Year Bar Rule” under Section 3(5), Article XI of the 1987 Constitution, saying these are “void ab initio,” or void from the beginning, for allegedly contravening the constitutional provision.

The Vice President said the complaints were filed in breach of the rule, particularly after earlier complaints were declared non-viable and withdrawn on March 2.

The rule prohibits the initiation of more than one impeachment proceeding against the same official within a one-year period and had previously been cited to block impeachment efforts against Duterte last year.

Duterte also asserted that the ongoing House proceedings are unconstitutional, claiming the House Committee on Justice has no constitutional authority to conduct such hearings.

She cited Sections 7 and 8 of Rule III of the Rules of Procedure in Impeachment Proceedings, arguing that the House panel procedures “allow examination and cross-examination of witnesses by members of the Committee alone, without corresponding right on the part of petitioner or her counsel” and involve “other concomitant processes distinct to trial proceedings before the Senate aimed at fishing for evidences supportive of the impeachment complaints.”

The petition further alleged that the Committee on Justice “circumvented the limits of its constitutional task” by crafting and enforcing rules not предусмотр by the Constitution.

According to Duterte, this amounted to an attempt to bypass the constitutional framework governing impeachment and should be struck down by the Supreme Court.

“Considering that the subject of the impeachment effort in this case is the removal and perpetual disqualification of the second highest official of the country elected by the overwhelming number of the electorate, the issues raised are of transcendental importance and demanded by the broader interest of justice, as the rights violated are constitutional in character,” the petition states.

“If not corrected by a writ of certiorari and prohibition, petitioner stands to suffer from the consequences of an unconstitutional impeachment proceeding, including her eventual trial before the respondent Senate,” it added.

Duterte had earlier announced plans to run for president in the 2028 elections, following her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently on trial before the International Criminal Court over charges of crimes against humanity.