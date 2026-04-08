Sara Duterte asks SC to stop House impeachment proceedings

The Vice President also questioned the manner in which the complaints were referred to the House Committee on Justice, saying the process bypassed proper plenary deliberations.

Duterte further accused the committee of overstepping its authority by conducting what she described as a “trial in disguise,” arguing that such functions are reserved for the Senate acting as an impeachment court.

“The Constitution confers no such authority to try evidence, issues, and matters, or cure fatal defects in the impeachment complaints. By arrogating unto itself functions that are reserved for trial, that under the Constitution only the Senate acting as an impeachment court can do,” she said in her petition, accusing the panel of grave abuse of discretion.

“The grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction committed by the respondents… has placed not just the Vice President but the entire nation on the brink of uncertainty,” the petition added.

Duterte also cited the committee’s issuance of subpoenas for her Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), business records, and reports from the National Bureau of Investigation and the Commission on Audit, as well as testimony from several individuals.

Among those mentioned was an affidavit from alleged intermediary Ramil Madriaga, which Duterte said should not be used as a basis for what she described as an improper inquiry.

She argued that the panel’s actions indicate it is effectively adjudicating the merits of the case—something she said the House has no authority to do under the Constitution.

Duterte also challenged the constitutionality of certain provisions in the Rules of Procedure in Impeachment, particularly Sections 7 and 8, which she said allow the committee to exercise powers reserved for the Senate.

She added that the committee cannot impose additional rules without plenary approval, and criticized newly issued guidelines for allegedly limiting her ability to confront witnesses while giving undue advantage to prospective prosecutors.

“There is reason why impeachment is the road less travelled—it is often the wrong road. No less than the Constitution reserves this sui generic process to the vilest and most treasonous of ground committed by an exclusive list of impeachable government officials,” she said.