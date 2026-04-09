Yocte holds nerve, claims Mactan crown

LAPU-LAPU CITY — Akeisha Yocte delivered a gutsy, character-filled performance under punishing heat and relentless pressure, outlasting Vanya Go in a nerve-wracking finish to capture the girls’ 7-10 title at the ICTSI Mactan Island Junior PGT Championship here on Thursday.
In a gripping duel that tightened coming down the stretch at the Mactan Island Golf Club, Yocte battled her way to an 82 to secure a two-stroke victory, finishing with a 159 total in a 36-hole contest that tested composure as much as skill.
Yocte and Go stepped onto the par-4 18th mound tied at 22-over, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. Yocte kept her poise, salvaging a bogey from the bunker, while Go faltered under pressure, carding a triple-bogey 7 after a costly exchange from one bunker to another.
Go settled for an 80 and a 161 total.
“I feel good — and much better,” said the nine-year-old Yocte, who also relied on her familiarity with the course to pull off the hard-fought victory in the kickoff leg of the JPGT Visayas-Mindanao Series.
“This win boosted my confidence and taught me important lessons about staying focused and bouncing back from every setback or challenge.”
Earlier, Go erased a four-shot deficit and surged ahead with a clutch birdie on the par-3 12th, capitalizing on Yocte’s costly stumble on No. 13. But the battle was far from over.
A missed up-and-down on No. 16 dropped Go back into a tie, setting the stage for a tense, tense-filled finale between the two young contenders.
With everything hanging in the balance, Yocte showed maturity beyond her years.
Zoey Mascariñas briefly made it a three-way race with a 41 at the turn, but back-to-back bogeys and a disastrous triple bogey on No. 13 knocked her out of contention, leaving Yocte and Go to battle it out to the finish. Mascariñas carded a second 81 for 162 for third.
Earlier, Davao’s Ethan Lago turned a tight contest into a runaway victory in the boys’ 7-10 class, unleashing a decisive birdie-eagle burst from No. 14 to transform a slim two-shot lead into a commanding five-shot triumph. He closed with a 71 for a 146 total.
Lucas Revilleza, who kept the pressure on throughout, birdied the 15th but bogeyed the next before holing out with a birdie for the second straight day to finish with a 74 and a 151 aggregate. Darren Ong placed third at 175 after an 88.
“I’m proud of myself because I made an eagle on No. 15, and my putting was really good,” said the 8-year-old Lago from Ateneo de Davao, recalling how his drive on the par-5 15th veered to the right. But he recovered with a solid wedge shot that landed within five feet, setting up the eagle putt.
Lago now looks ahead to the possibility of back-to-back wins at Alta Vista next week, carrying with him an important lesson: “Never give up and always chase your dreams.”
In the boys’ 11-14 division, Bukidnon’s Ralph Batican completed a wire-to-wire victory with an even-par 68, highlighted by four birdies to secure a three-stroke victory at 142. Ken Guillermo finished second at 145 after a 70, while Mico Woo carded a 74 for third at 151.
Marqaela Day was equally impressive in the girls’ 11-14 category, overpowering the field with a closing 75 to win by five strokes at 146. Zuri Bagaloyos placed second at 151 after a 77, while Rafella Batican snatched third place at 155 after a 74.
“Winning on a course as challenging as Mactan makes this victory even more special,” said the 13-year-old standout from Singapore School Cebu, who calls Cebu Country Club her home course.
“I struggled with my overall game today, especially on the greens, where my putts just wouldn’t drop.”