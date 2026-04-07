Serapio hangs tough, bags JPGT Malarayat crown

LIPA CITY — Winter Serapio survived a near-collapse under punishing heat and swirling winds, then delivered a moment of brilliance with a birdie on the final hole to secure the girls’ 7-10 division crown with an 82 at the ICTSI Mount Malarayat Junior PGT Championship here on Tuesday.
Serapio opened the final round in complete control, stringing together six steady pars that suggested a runaway victory. But the Mount Malarayat composite course struck back with a series of bogeys and two costly triple bogeys, erasing her six-stroke lead and putting challengers back in contention.
Laura Pablo seized the opportunity, birdieing No. 15 to pull even at 15-over, setting up a tense showdown on the par-5 closing hole with every shot carrying enormous pressure.
Serapio, however, remained composed, birdieing the final hole for the second straight day to card a pair of 41s for a 159 total. Her clutch performance underscored her resilience and poise under pressure.
Pablo, in her Junior Philippine Golf Tour debut, faltered on the last hole with a bogey, finishing with a 78 and a 161 total. Jehanne Mendoza matched Pablo’s 78 to share runner-up honors.
“I feel really happy and proud,” said nine-year-old Serapio, who reached the 18th in two and two-putted for birdie. “It was much tougher today. I got very nervous, so I just tried to stay focused and prayed to Jesus to help me play well.”
In the boys’ youngest division, Kenzo Tan completed a wire-to-wire triumph, fending off a late charge from Alexian Ching with a 78, including a birdie on the final hole, for a 158 total.
Ching, who eagled the par-5 fifth, fell short after bogeys on two of his last four holes, finishing with a 77 and 161 total. Asher Abad rallied with a 76 to catch Lauro Delen, who stumbled with an 81, leaving both tied for third at 162.
“I feel great about the win. I was nervous but didn’t overthink. I knew I had to make some clutch putts to pull it off,” said Tan, who, like Serapio, will aim for back-to-back titles when the JPGT Luzon Series resumes next week at Summit Point.
The 11-14 divisions delivered similarly gripping finales. In the boys’ side, Anh Chan lost his overnight lead with a front-nine 41, allowing Ryuji Suzuki to take control, with Vito Sarines close behind.
Chan rebounded with a spectacular pitch-in eagle on the par-4 15th, regained momentum, and closed with steady pars over the last two holes to finish second 78 for a 156. He edged Sarines by one stroke, after the latter birdied the final hole to close with a 74 and a 157.
Suzuki fell out of contention with a double bogey on No. 17, ending with a 79 and a 158. Meanwhile, the girls’ 11-14 division came down to a sudden-death playoff between Quincy Pilac and Maurysse Abalos after both finished at 160.
Abalos bogeyed the final hole in regulation to post an 81, while Pilac calmly sank a par to close with a 79 and force the playoff. Returning to No. 1, Pilac repeated her heroics with another clutch par, while Abalos faltered with a bogey.
In a dramatic reversal of fortunes, Pilac emerged victorious, her steady play under pressure ultimately securing the title.
Georgina Handog and Aerin Chan narrowly missed the playoff by one stroke, finishing at 161. Handog closed with a strong 74, while Chan shot 81.
Meanwhile, the Visayas-Mindanao Series blasts off Wednesday at Mactan Island Golf Course in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu with tight races expected across divisions.