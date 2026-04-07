Serapio hangs tough, bags JPGT Malarayat crown

Laura Pablo seized the opportunity, birdieing No. 15 to pull even at 15-over, setting up a tense showdown on the par-5 closing hole with every shot carrying enormous pressure.

Serapio, however, remained composed, birdieing the final hole for the second straight day to card a pair of 41s for a 159 total. Her clutch performance underscored her resilience and poise under pressure.

Pablo, in her Junior Philippine Golf Tour debut, faltered on the last hole with a bogey, finishing with a 78 and a 161 total. Jehanne Mendoza matched Pablo’s 78 to share runner-up honors.

“I feel really happy and proud,” said nine-year-old Serapio, who reached the 18th in two and two-putted for birdie. “It was much tougher today. I got very nervous, so I just tried to stay focused and prayed to Jesus to help me play well.”

In the boys’ youngest division, Kenzo Tan completed a wire-to-wire triumph, fending off a late charge from Alexian Ching with a 78, including a birdie on the final hole, for a 158 total.

Ching, who eagled the par-5 fifth, fell short after bogeys on two of his last four holes, finishing with a 77 and 161 total. Asher Abad rallied with a 76 to catch Lauro Delen, who stumbled with an 81, leaving both tied for third at 162.

“I feel great about the win. I was nervous but didn’t overthink. I knew I had to make some clutch putts to pull it off,” said Tan, who, like Serapio, will aim for back-to-back titles when the JPGT Luzon Series resumes next week at Summit Point.

The 11-14 divisions delivered similarly gripping finales. In the boys’ side, Anh Chan lost his overnight lead with a front-nine 41, allowing Ryuji Suzuki to take control, with Vito Sarines close behind.

Chan rebounded with a spectacular pitch-in eagle on the par-4 15th, regained momentum, and closed with steady pars over the last two holes to finish second 78 for a 156. He edged Sarines by one stroke, after the latter birdied the final hole to close with a 74 and a 157.