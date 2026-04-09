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VP Duterte reveals uncertainty in 2028 Senate slate, talks ongoing

SARA Duterte and her mystery running mate
SARA Duterte and her mystery running mate
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Vice President Sara Duterte reveals that the process of assembling her senatorial slate is still in its early stages as she has yet to finalize any names for her list of candidates, citing ongoing negotiations.

 "I don’t have any. I don’t have any senators yet. There are some senators that I need to talk to, but I don’t have any senators yet," she said during an ambush interview.

SARA Duterte and her mystery running mate
Sara on running mate: Still undecided

“For some of them, they are just candidates, because there is no filing of candidates yet. So we don’t know if their election will continue or not," she said in Filipino. 

SARA Duterte and her mystery running mate
VP Sara remains tight-lipped on 2028 running mate

Duterte announced last February that she will run for presidency, following the footprint of her father, Rodrigo Duterte. 

Meanwhile, when asked about the rumors circulating speculation about the deterioration of  President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s health, Duterte offered a brief response.

“Goodluck sa kanya,” she said.

Sara Duterte
2028 elections

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