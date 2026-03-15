VP Sara remains tight-lipped on 2028 running mate

“Let’s just wait for the decision. Let’s not bother or name the person because they might be attacked or their reputation destroyed,” Duterte said. “Let’s just allow them to decide.”

The Vice President previously stated that her selected partner’s primary mandate, if elected, would be to ensure accountability among corrupt government officials.

Duterte also revealed that four individuals have expressed interest in joining her senatorial slate for the 2028 national elections.

While she confirmed that several people have reached out to her, she expressed a sense of wariness regarding current political figures.

“I’m allergic to politicians right now,” she said. “So, they should just consider me.”

Among those who have publicly signaled interest is former elections and audit commissioner Rowena Guanzon.

On Friday, Guanzon announced her plan to run for the Senate during the launch of the Cebu Alliance for Duterte 2028 in Cebu City, where she stressed a platform of stronger representation for the Visayas region.

Duterte’s early declarations regarding the 2028 polls follow her recent confirmation of intent to seek the presidency, even as the national midterm elections remain the more immediate political milestone.