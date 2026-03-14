SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

Sara on running mate: Still undecided

SARA Duterte and her mystery running mate
SARA Duterte and her mystery running mate
Published on

Vice President Sara Duterte confirms on Saturday, 14 March, that the potential candidate she mentioned last February has yet to decide to bid on the upcoming 2028 national elections.

"Meron akong nirecruit last year. But hindi pa siya nag-decide kung tatakbo siya for VP o hindi," she told reporters during an ambush interview at a pop-up exhibit in Davao City.  

SARA Duterte and her mystery running mate
Lawmakers push back vs Sara Duterte over impeachment criticisms
SARA Duterte and her mystery running mate
Sara confirms 2028 tandem talks

However, Duterte declined to identify the individual, citing that public speculation could harm her potential running mate.

"So hintayin nalang natin ang decision niya, huwag nalang natin siya guluhin, huwag ba natin siya pangalanan kasi baka atakihin siya, sisirain ang pangalan niya," she said.

The current vice president is currently facing impeachment complaints on her alleged misuse of confidential funds and other governance issues.

Duterte announced her presidential bid last 18 February, which drew mixed reactions from Filipino netizens.

Some are speculating that Senator Rodante Marcoleta or former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo could be Duterte's running mate.

2028 elections
Sara Duterte 2028 election bid

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph