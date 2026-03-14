Sara on running mate: Still undecided

However, Duterte declined to identify the individual, citing that public speculation could harm her potential running mate.

"So hintayin nalang natin ang decision niya, huwag nalang natin siya guluhin, huwag ba natin siya pangalanan kasi baka atakihin siya, sisirain ang pangalan niya," she said.

The current vice president is currently facing impeachment complaints on her alleged misuse of confidential funds and other governance issues.

Duterte announced her presidential bid last 18 February, which drew mixed reactions from Filipino netizens.

Some are speculating that Senator Rodante Marcoleta or former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo could be Duterte's running mate.