VP Duterte: Foreign policy lacks independence

The older Duterte is currently detained at the International Criminal Court for his alleged crimes against humanity.

Meanwhile, Sara also expressed concern over the failure of the state to adequately support Filipino soldiers.

"Sadly, the state of the nation has failed the Filipino soldiers," Duterte stated.

Duterte further pointed to the growing security challenges within the country, particularly in relation to the insurgency.

She said that there has been a gradual return of skirmishes in various regions and highlighted the continued recruitment of youth into the ranks of the New People’s Army (NPA), a communist insurgent group.

The Vice President also discussed the stalled peace process in Mindanao, particularly the slow implementation of agreements with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

"We are seeing agitation within the MILF because the agreements made in the peace process are no longer being honored, and they see that change is happening slowly in their areas," she said.

Her comments come at a time when the Philippine government is facing increased internal instability and external geopolitical pressures.

The Philippines has long struggled with balancing its relationships with foreign powers, while attempting to assert its sovereignty in the face of territorial disputes, particularly in the South China Sea.