VP Sara slams ‘foreign institutions’ meddling in Philippine justice





"Ang anumang pagtatangka ng mga banyagang institusyon na manghimasok sa ating hustisya ay isang tuwirang hamon sa kalayaang ipinaglaban ng ating mga bayani sa Bataan," she said.



She also emphasized that the country is capable of administering justice on its own.



“May kakayahan tayong pamunuan ang ating sarili at pairalin ang ating sariling mga batas sa ilalim ng ating sariling mga hukuman,” she said.



Duterte also urged Filipinos to meet present-day challenges with the same resilience shown by wartime heroes and closed her message with a call to love and serve the country.



"Kagaya ng ating mga bayani sa Bataan, huwag tayong sumuko," Duterte said.



“Mahalin natin ang Pilipinas—para sa Diyos, sa Bayan, at sa bawat Pamilyang Pilipino,” she added.



Her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, is currently facing proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, where he is charged with crimes against humanity in relation to his administration’s anti-drug campaign.



The tribunal is scheduled to issue a decision on April 22 on whether it has jurisdiction to proceed with the case, a ruling that could determine whether the matter advances toward trial.



The former president’s legal team has argued that because the Philippines withdrew from the ICC’s Rome Statute, the court no longer has authority over him — a claim the court’s pre-trial judges earlier rejected.







