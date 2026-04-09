Spin Doctors, Cabstars seek early semis lead

Savouge Aesthetics and AEP Cabstars collide in a battle of round-robin semis opening day winners in the 2026 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference today (Friday) at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.
Both 1-0, at stake is a much important inside track to a finals spot in the season-opening conference of the men’s premier league organized by Sports Vision.
A victory will be the only thing needed to avoid complications and secure the coveted finals ticket is to sweep the entire semis round come Sunday.
Though winning in five sets last Wednesday compared to the Cabstars’ four-set triumph, Spin Doctors carry more confidence as it finally took down the Criss Cross King Crunchers in their 10th try via a 25-22, 19-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13 escape.
That is what Savouge head coach Sydney Calderon aims to replicate against AEP in their 3 p.m. clash.
“Let’s admit it; everybody wants to beat Criss Cross. They are such a good team. So, prevailing over them is really a big boost to our goal of reaching the finals,” said Calderon after their biggest win in the tournament backed by Alpha Insurance, ArenaPlus, Black Mamba and Premiere EMS.
It took a village for the Spin Doctors to finally beat the King Crunchers as six players scored double digits, led by Mark Calado’s 14 points, Giles Torres’ 13, and Shawie Caritativo’s 12.
However, the Cabstars are no pushovers as proved by their gutsy victory over the Alpha Insurance Protectors despite giving up the first set, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 29-27.
Jared Schnake unleashed his best form yet for AEP with 23 points and 14 receptions, while Nas Gwaza and Jay Rack Dela Noche provided 14 points apiece.
Meanwhile, Criss Cross and Alpha Insurance seek to begin their climb at 5 p.m. after experiencing defeats to begin the semis.
Jude Garcia, Alche Gupiteo, and Noel Kampton look to carry the King Crunchers back to their winning ways while Jau Umandal, Edward Camposano, and JM Ronquillo aim to do the same for the Protectors.