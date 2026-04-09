Spin Doctors, Cabstars seek early semis lead

A victory will be the only thing needed to avoid complications and secure the coveted finals ticket is to sweep the entire semis round come Sunday.

Though winning in five sets last Wednesday compared to the Cabstars’ four-set triumph, Spin Doctors carry more confidence as it finally took down the Criss Cross King Crunchers in their 10th try via a 25-22, 19-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13 escape.

That is what Savouge head coach Sydney Calderon aims to replicate against AEP in their 3 p.m. clash.

“Let’s admit it; everybody wants to beat Criss Cross. They are such a good team. So, prevailing over them is really a big boost to our goal of reaching the finals,” said Calderon after their biggest win in the tournament backed by Alpha Insurance, ArenaPlus, Black Mamba and Premiere EMS.

It took a village for the Spin Doctors to finally beat the King Crunchers as six players scored double digits, led by Mark Calado’s 14 points, Giles Torres’ 13, and Shawie Caritativo’s 12.

However, the Cabstars are no pushovers as proved by their gutsy victory over the Alpha Insurance Protectors despite giving up the first set, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 29-27.