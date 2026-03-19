Cabstars seek semifinal berth

Game time is set at 3 p.m.

Despite their struggles, however, the Event Masters remain in contention. With a 2-6 slate, they must sweep their last two games and hope AEP does not exceed four wins to force a playoff for the last semis berth.

However, an AEP victory would eliminate 3B and automatically secure the remaining Final Four spots for the Cabstars and the Alpha Insurance Protectors (4-3).

Criss Cross and Savouge have already clinched the first two semifinal seats with 8-0 and 5-2 records, respectively.

AEP will lean on Jay Rack De La Noche and Jared Schnake, who are eager to bounce back after a tough outing against the King Crunchers.

Meanwhile, Savouge faces Alpha Insurance at 5 p.m., seeking to regain momentum heading into the semis. The Spin Doctors are coming off a dominant win over the Event Masters after back-to-back setbacks to the King Crunchers.