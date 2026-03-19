Cabstars seek semifinal berth

AEP-Cabstars go all out against fellow newcomer 3B on Friday, targeting both redemption and the fourth and final semifinal berth in the 2026 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Filoil Centre in San Juan.
The Cabstars hold a 3-4 record and are determined to bounce back from a crushing 61-minute loss to the King Crunchers last Wednesday. They previously swept the Event Masters in their first-round meeting on 8 March, a result they hope to duplicate as they push for a Final Four spot.
Game time is set at 3 p.m.
Despite their struggles, however, the Event Masters remain in contention. With a 2-6 slate, they must sweep their last two games and hope AEP does not exceed four wins to force a playoff for the last semis berth.
However, an AEP victory would eliminate 3B and automatically secure the remaining Final Four spots for the Cabstars and the Alpha Insurance Protectors (4-3).
Criss Cross and Savouge have already clinched the first two semifinal seats with 8-0 and 5-2 records, respectively.
AEP will lean on Jay Rack De La Noche and Jared Schnake, who are eager to bounce back after a tough outing against the King Crunchers.
Meanwhile, Savouge faces Alpha Insurance at 5 p.m., seeking to regain momentum heading into the semis. The Spin Doctors are coming off a dominant win over the Event Masters after back-to-back setbacks to the King Crunchers.
“We need to increase our intensity. During training, we need to stay focused, especially on our weak points. We should not get used to it because that’s how we lost in our past games,” said Savouge assistant coach Macky Cariño, stressing the need for focus and consistency in training.
The Protectors, for their part, are well-rested and ready to strengthen their own semifinal push following a week-long break.
In the 1 p.m. opener, unbeaten Criss Cross aims to extend its streak against winless VNS Always Bright Laticrete.