SBMA posts P1.77B port revenues in 2025, up 4.2%

“Our 2025 port revenue performance demonstrates how Subic Bay continues to thrive despite global economic uncertainties,” Aliño said. “This achievement highlights our modern infrastructure, efficient processes, and strong public-private partnerships.”

SBMA also reported a 13 percent increase in port revenues in January 2026, reaching P113.7 million compared with P100.4 million in January 2025.

Of the January total, P97.7 million came from the seaport, P5 million from airport operations and P11 million from TFCD.

Aliño attributed the growth to a 52 percent increase in SBMA share collections, driven by higher non-containerized cargo volumes. He cited significant increases in key commodities, including rice (up 484 percent), corn (230 percent), wheat (48 percent) and soya (3 percent).

Vessel charges rose by 59 percent, while cargo charges increased by 38 percent.

Non-containerized cargo volume grew by 47 percent, alongside a 46 percent rise in imported petroleum products. Foreign ship calls also increased by 17 percent, with 149 additional vessel arrivals recorded.

Aliño said SBMA will continue investing in port modernization, digitalization and sustainability initiatives.

“Our vision is to sustain this momentum and position Subic Bay as a leading port in Southeast Asia, enhancing national economic development and global trade connectivity,” he added.