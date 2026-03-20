SBMA eyes economic partnership with Belgium

During their visit, SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño and his team proposed the Sister Port Agreement between the two ports, citing that the partnership will enhance the traditional friendship between the SBMA and the PoABI.

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges is the largest petrochemical cluster in Europe and is second in the world; it is also the largest car handling port in Europe, handling more than 3-million cars per year; with two oil refineries, and is also a frontrunner in energy transition.

The port is also a driver of economic growth with 4.5% GDP contribution and a total annual throughput of +370 million tonnes, including +13 million TEUs.

Meanwhile, the Subic Bay Freeport has several locators with European Equity, including Agila NY Naval Inc. and Agila South Inc. from Netherlands with an investment commitment of US$350-million combined.

Other notable companies inside the Freeport with EU Equities include PMNFTC Inc. from Switzerland with US$7M committed investment; Luxury Subic Home Development Corp. from Belarus with US$1M committed investment; and Schenker Philippines Inc. from Germany with US$0.9M committed investment.