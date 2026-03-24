Go pushes urgent economic interventions

The country’s heavy reliance on imported oil leaves it exposed to volatility, particularly as tensions affect key shipping routes.

Industry forecasts indicate that prices could increase by as much as P9 to P12 per liter for gasoline and even higher for diesel in the coming weeks, depending on global market movements.

At the same time, transport groups reported that existing fuel subsidy programs have yet to fully reach all intended beneficiaries.

Some drivers raised concerns over delayed disbursements, while others remain excluded after not being included in official beneficiary lists submitted to implementing agencies.

Go also warned against the misuse or politicization of assistance programs, stressing that aid must be delivered efficiently and directly to those in need.

“That is the people’s money. It should be returned to them in this time of crisis,” he added.