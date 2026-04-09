Rediscovering Bohol’s blue waters and hidden wonders

The rarity of the deep

Bohol is globally recognized as the first and only UNESCO Global Geopark in the Philippines, joining an elite network of protected landscapes that includes Japan’s Toyo-Usu, South Korea’s Jeju Island and Indonesia’s Rinjani-Lombok.

This designation affirms the province’s commitment to preserving its unique geological heritage and maritime identity.

Global natural wonder

Central to this heritage is the Danajon Bank. As one of only six double-barrier reefs in existence and the only one in Southeast Asia, this 6,000-year-old formation is a global natural wonder.

Spanning 272 square kilometers, it serves as a critical sanctuary for marine life and a vital component of the region’s biodiversity.

For summer travelers, it provides a rare opportunity to engage with an underwater ecosystem that has evolved over millennia — a must-visit for anyone seeking a deeper connection with a landscape of international significance.