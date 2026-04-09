Rediscovering Bohol’s blue waters and hidden wonders

As the summer heat settles over the archipelago, the search for the perfect coastal retreat leads naturally to the shores of Bohol.
Known for its geological marvels and pristine coastlines, the province offers a compelling blend of adventure and tranquility for those looking to trade the city heat for the rhythm of the tides.
The rarity of the deep
Bohol is globally recognized as the first and only UNESCO Global Geopark in the Philippines, joining an elite network of protected landscapes that includes Japan’s Toyo-Usu, South Korea’s Jeju Island and Indonesia’s Rinjani-Lombok.
This designation affirms the province’s commitment to preserving its unique geological heritage and maritime identity.
Global natural wonder
Central to this heritage is the Danajon Bank. As one of only six double-barrier reefs in existence and the only one in Southeast Asia, this 6,000-year-old formation is a global natural wonder.
Spanning 272 square kilometers, it serves as a critical sanctuary for marine life and a vital component of the region’s biodiversity.
For summer travelers, it provides a rare opportunity to engage with an underwater ecosystem that has evolved over millennia — a must-visit for anyone seeking a deeper connection with a landscape of international significance.
Secluded sands and inland oases
For those who find the season’s popular destinations a bit too crowded, Bohol’s eastern coast offers a quieter pace at Anda Long White Beach.
Located a few hours from Bohol-Panglao International Airport, Anda features kilometers of fine, powdery white sand and translucent blue waters.