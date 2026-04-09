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Rediscovering Bohol’s blue waters and hidden wonders

GATEWAY to Bohol’s summer wonders: Start your seamless journey through the Aboitiz InfraCapital-operated Bohol-Panglao International Airport to discover the island’s stunning treasures, including the 272 sq. km. 6,000-year-old Danajon Bank, one of only six double-barrier reefs in existence and the only one in Southeast Asia — a critical marine life sanctuary and a vital component of the biodiversity in Eastern Visayas.
GATEWAY to Bohol’s summer wonders: Start your seamless journey through the Aboitiz InfraCapital-operated Bohol-Panglao International Airport to discover the island’s stunning treasures, including the 272 sq. km. 6,000-year-old Danajon Bank, one of only six double-barrier reefs in existence and the only one in Southeast Asia — a critical marine life sanctuary and a vital component of the biodiversity in Eastern Visayas. Photographs courtesy of Aboitiz InfraCapital
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As the summer heat settles over the archipelago, the search for the perfect coastal retreat leads naturally to the shores of Bohol.

Known for its geological marvels and pristine coastlines, the province offers a compelling blend of adventure and tranquility for those looking to trade the city heat for the rhythm of the tides.

GATEWAY to Bohol’s summer wonders: Start your seamless journey through the Aboitiz InfraCapital-operated Bohol-Panglao International Airport to discover the island’s stunning treasures, including the 272 sq. km. 6,000-year-old Danajon Bank, one of only six double-barrier reefs in existence and the only one in Southeast Asia — a critical marine life sanctuary and a vital component of the biodiversity in Eastern Visayas.
Bohol emerges as top summer destination with eco-tourism push

The rarity of the deep

Bohol is globally recognized as the first and only UNESCO Global Geopark in the Philippines, joining an elite network of protected landscapes that includes Japan’s Toyo-Usu, South Korea’s Jeju Island and Indonesia’s Rinjani-Lombok.

This designation affirms the province’s commitment to preserving its unique geological heritage and maritime identity.

Global natural wonder

Central to this heritage is the Danajon Bank. As one of only six double-barrier reefs in existence and the only one in Southeast Asia, this 6,000-year-old formation is a global natural wonder.

Spanning 272 square kilometers, it serves as a critical sanctuary for marine life and a vital component of the region’s biodiversity.

For summer travelers, it provides a rare opportunity to engage with an underwater ecosystem that has evolved over millennia — a must-visit for anyone seeking a deeper connection with a landscape of international significance.

GATEWAY to Bohol’s summer wonders: Start your seamless journey through the Aboitiz InfraCapital-operated Bohol-Panglao International Airport to discover the island’s stunning treasures, including the 272 sq. km. 6,000-year-old Danajon Bank, one of only six double-barrier reefs in existence and the only one in Southeast Asia — a critical marine life sanctuary and a vital component of the biodiversity in Eastern Visayas.
White Beach sa Boracay, ika-anim sa ‘Best of the Best Beaches’ sa Asya

Secluded sands and inland oases

For those who find the season’s popular destinations a bit too crowded, Bohol’s eastern coast offers a quieter pace at Anda Long White Beach.

Located a few hours from Bohol-Panglao International Airport, Anda features kilometers of fine, powdery white sand and translucent blue waters.

summer
UNESCO Global Geopark wonders
Anda Long White Beach

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