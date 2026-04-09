Bohol emerges as top summer destination with eco-tourism push

For travelers seeking quieter beaches, Anda Long White Beach offers an alternative to more crowded destinations, with stretches of fine white sand and clear waters located a few hours from the airport. Inland, Pahangog Falls in Dimiao provides a cooler retreat, featuring twin cascades surrounded by forest.

The travel experience is further supported by infrastructure designed for sustainability. The Bohol-Panglao International Airport, operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital, is the country’s first “eco-airport,” using natural ventilation and solar energy to reduce emissions and energy use.

The airport’s design includes rainwater collection systems and a landscaped area with more than 1,700 trees, reinforcing efforts to align tourism with environmental conservation.

Visitors can also explore nearby islets such as Balicasag and Pamilican, known for coral reefs and marine biodiversity, including turtle habitats.

With improved connectivity and a growing focus on sustainable tourism, Bohol continues to position itself as a key summer destination that combines accessibility, environmental stewardship and diverse travel experiences.