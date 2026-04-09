Bohol emerges as top summer destination with eco-tourism push

As summer heat sets in, travelers are turning to Bohol for a mix of coastal escapes and nature-driven experiences, anchored by seamless access through the Bohol-Panglao International Airport.
The province, known for its geological landmarks and marine ecosystems, offers a balance of adventure and tranquility for those seeking an alternative to crowded destinations.
Bohol is recognized as the Philippines’ first UNESCO Global Geopark, placing it alongside protected sites such as Toyo-Usu in Japan and Jeju Island in South Korea. The designation highlights the province’s commitment to preserving its geological and environmental heritage.
At the center of this is the Danajon Bank, the only double barrier reef in Southeast Asia and one of just six in the world. Spanning 272 square kilometers, the 6,000-year-old formation serves as a vital marine sanctuary and a key attraction for eco-tourism.
For travelers seeking quieter beaches, Anda Long White Beach offers an alternative to more crowded destinations, with stretches of fine white sand and clear waters located a few hours from the airport. Inland, Pahangog Falls in Dimiao provides a cooler retreat, featuring twin cascades surrounded by forest.
The travel experience is further supported by infrastructure designed for sustainability. The Bohol-Panglao International Airport, operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital, is the country’s first “eco-airport,” using natural ventilation and solar energy to reduce emissions and energy use.
The airport’s design includes rainwater collection systems and a landscaped area with more than 1,700 trees, reinforcing efforts to align tourism with environmental conservation.
Visitors can also explore nearby islets such as Balicasag and Pamilican, known for coral reefs and marine biodiversity, including turtle habitats.
With improved connectivity and a growing focus on sustainable tourism, Bohol continues to position itself as a key summer destination that combines accessibility, environmental stewardship and diverse travel experiences.