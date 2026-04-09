PSAC urges jobs, infra push amid turmoil

Two-fold focus

“Our focus is twofold: immediate job preservation and long-term workforce transformation. By investing in skills, accelerating job matching, and supporting enterprises, we can help ensure that Filipinos remain productive and competitive despite global headwinds,” said Sabin Aboitiz, PSAC lead convener and CEO of Aboitiz Group.

The council also recommended targeted fuel subsidies, extended tax incentives for export firms and support for public utility vehicles to keep transport running. A faster rollout of digital infrastructure could let more workers shift to remote jobs.

Adopt AIUDA

According to PSAC, the national government can also adopt AIUDA (AI Upskilling para sa Digital Asenso), a rapid re-skilling program that transitions workers into AI and digital roles within weeks, which builds on the Aboitiz Foundation’s Elevate AIDA program.