PSAC pushes jobs, AI upskilling plan vs Middle East crisis

PSAC’s proposals focus on rapid job matching, workforce redeployment and accelerated project execution to absorb displaced workers.

Among the key measures are the expansion of nationwide job fairs, faster hiring across both public and private sectors, and the immediate resumption of infrastructure and school construction projects.

To cushion potential displacement among overseas Filipino workers, the council also recommended streamlined redeployment processes, micro-credential training programs and expanded support for entrepreneurship and micro, small and medium enterprises.

“Our focus is twofold: immediate job preservation and long-term workforce transformation,” said Sabin Aboitiz, PSAC lead convener and president and CEO of the Aboitiz Group.

“With fuel prices driving operating costs higher, targeted subsidies delivered through digital platforms and possible tax incentives for export-oriented firms are also being considered,” he added.

The council further proposed financial assistance for public utility vehicle operators to help sustain transport services, alongside accelerated rollout of digital infrastructure to support remote work and reduce dependence on physical mobility.

A central component of the strategy is the rollout of “AIUDA” (AI Upskilling para sa Digital Asenso), a rapid re-skilling initiative designed to transition workers into digital and remote jobs within weeks.

The program offers tiered training pathways, from basic AI-assisted tasks to higher-value digital work such as data annotation, virtual assistance, analytics and online entrepreneurship.

PSAC said the initiative builds on private sector efforts such as the Elevate AIDA program of the Aboitiz Foundation, which trains Filipino women for AI-related jobs and connects them to employment opportunities.

To strengthen long-term resilience, the council also recommended more flexible learning modalities, faster release of subsidies for students and institutions, and regulatory adjustments to enable quicker adaptation among training providers.

PSAC said the proposals reflect a whole-of-nation approach that integrates public policy, private sector innovation and digital transformation to address both immediate disruptions and long-term workforce challenges.