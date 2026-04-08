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PSAC employs jobs matching for OFWs

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr.PHOTO courtesy of Bongbong Marcos﻿/FB
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The Private Sector Advisory Council on Education and Jobs is working to match returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from conflict-affected areas in the Middle East with employment opportunities, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday.

Marcos said the initiative was discussed during the council’s fourth meeting, focusing on assessing the current situation of repatriated OFWs and identifying ways to help them re-enter the workforce.

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Marcos OKs special benefits package for returning OFWs amid ME conflict —Palace

“Our intention is to find out how those who have returned as OFWs are doing now. We are looking for ways so that, if they are ready, they can find new jobs,” the President said in a video interview with Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro.

workforce reintegration
OFW job placement
Middle East repatriation

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