PNP probes link between Laguna, Navotas ‘paihi’ busts

Six suspects were arrested inside a hotel and resort compound in San Pablo City, Laguna on 8 April after they were allegedly caught dispensing, hoarding and adulterating petroleum products in violation of the Oil Pilferage Law.

Authorities seized an oil tanker carrying about 500 liters of fuel, along with storage tanks, electric pumps, hoses and containers.

A day earlier, nine individuals were apprehended and some 65,000 liters of diesel worth P9.75 million were seized during a raid at the Navotas Fish Port Complex in Barangay North Bay Boulevard South, Navotas City.

Nartatez said the incidents form part of ongoing operations targeting illegal fuel recycling and redistribution through informal channels, amid supply concerns linked to tensions in the Middle East.

“We are currently cross-matching the profiles of the suspects arrested in Laguna with our database of previous ‘paihi’ operators in Navotas and nearby provinces. Sinisilip natin kung iisa lang ang pinagkukunan ng recycled oil at kung saan ito ibinibenta. Kung may link ito sa organized oil pilferage groups, we will pursue them aggressively,” he said.

The PNP chief also urged the public to report suspicious fuel-related activities.

“Malaking tulong ang mabilis na pag-uulat sa ating mga himpilan if you notice unusual movements of tankers in residential areas or resorts during odd hours,” he added.