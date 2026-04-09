PNP defends ‘Safer Cities’ crackdown; youth group pushes back

Of those apprehended, 6,369 were fined, 219 were formally charged and 18,293 were released with warnings.

Nartatez said addressing minor violations is part of preventing more serious crimes.

“These minor violations are often the breeding ground for bigger crimes, so we are nipping them in the bud,” he added.

Police teams have been deployed across Metro Manila to monitor streets, parks and transport hubs. The PNP also said the Internal Affairs Service is overseeing operations to ensure proper conduct.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for ‘hulidap’ or any form of abuse. Bukas ang ating IAS para sa anumang sumbong,” Nartatez said.

The PNP urged the public to cooperate with the initiative.

“Safety starts with discipline. When communities follow simple rules, we can focus on bigger threats together. Cooperation is key,” he added.

Youth group slams policy

Meanwhile, youth group Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan criticized the program and called on Jonvic Remulla to reassess its impact on marginalized communities.

The group challenged Remulla to “come down from his ivory tower and see the actual situation Filipinos live in today,” arguing that the policy disproportionately affects poor and working-class youth.

In response to criticism, Remulla defended the program, saying it applies equally to all minors.

However, SPARK said differences in living conditions make enforcement “unquestionably unjust and arbitrary.”

"Sinasabi ni Secretary Remulla na pati anak niyang menor-de-edad ay bawal nang lumabas sa gabi. Pero sila kasi, marami at malalaki ang bahay, naka-centralized aircon pa. Pero lalo sa init ng panahon ngayon, paano naman yung maralitang kabataan sa komunidad na hindi gaya ng anak niya ay walang pang-Boracay o Bali?,” the group said.

The group also urged the government to focus on larger issues such as corruption and rising fuel prices.

"Mga batang menor-de-edad lang ang kinakaya-kaya ni Remulla pero kapag mga mamamatay-tao at bilyones ang ninakaw sa kaban ng bayan gaya ni Atong Ang at Zaldy Co inutil naman siya? Check your priorities Mr. Secretary, wag lang puro papogi,” it added.

SPARK further described the initiative as “low-hanging fruit,” calling instead for stronger support for local government units to deliver social services amid rising costs of living.

"Mas mabuti pang gamitin ang rekurso ng DILG para palakasin ang kapasidad ng mga LGU na magbigay ng panlipunang serbisyo, higit lalo sa panahong sumisirit ang presyo ng bilihin, imbes na pagdiskitahan nito ang mga ‘geng-geng’,” the group said.