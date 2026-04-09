Petrol strain drives CdO food price swings

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Basic commodity prices in Cagayan de Oro (CdO) are showing wide variations as mounting transport and logistics costs continue to impact local markets, city officials said.
Price monitoring data from 6 April covering the Cogon, Carmen and Bulua public markets indicate that while rice prices have remained stable, perishable goods like fish, vegetables and spices are being hit hardest by rising fuel expenses.
Imported and local rice held steady at P57 to P60 per kilogram, which officials attributed to sufficient buffer stocks.
However, fish prices fluctuated sharply. Bangus reached up to P240 per kilo and tilapia hit P220, reflecting higher hauling and cold-chain costs passed on to retailers.
Vegetables transported from highland farms in Bukidnon showed inconsistent pricing. Carrots climbed to P140 per kilo, while cabbage dropped as low as P35. Traders said the irregularity is tied to transport frequency and fuel availability.
The most significant price spikes were recorded in spices. Native chili, or sili bisaya, surged to as much as P600 per kilo. Traders cited elevated delivery costs and reduced shipment volumes for the increase. Red onions were also recorded at P180 per kilo at the high end.
Meat and poultry prices showed moderate increases but remained within manageable ranges. While pork and chicken prices were relatively stable, vendors reported thinner profit margins due to higher operating expenses.
Market supervisors said “prevailing prices” — the most common trading rates — can shift quickly under current economic conditions. They emphasized that fuel costs directly affect farm-to-market logistics, influencing both supply levels and retail pricing.