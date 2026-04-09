Petrol strain drives CdO food price swings

Imported and local rice held steady at P57 to P60 per kilogram, which officials attributed to sufficient buffer stocks.

However, fish prices fluctuated sharply. Bangus reached up to P240 per kilo and tilapia hit P220, reflecting higher hauling and cold-chain costs passed on to retailers.

Vegetables transported from highland farms in Bukidnon showed inconsistent pricing. Carrots climbed to P140 per kilo, while cabbage dropped as low as P35. Traders said the irregularity is tied to transport frequency and fuel availability.

The most significant price spikes were recorded in spices. Native chili, or sili bisaya, surged to as much as P600 per kilo. Traders cited elevated delivery costs and reduced shipment volumes for the increase. Red onions were also recorded at P180 per kilo at the high end.