PSA: rice, oil prices climb

Retail prices of rice and cooking oil climbed in early March 2026, while key protein items such as pork and galunggong (mackerel scad) saw modest declines, according to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Well-milled rice averaged P55.10 per kilogram from 1 to 5 March, up from P53.54 in late February and P52.62 in early February. Banana latundan and cooking oil also recorded increases, with cooking oil hitting P194.26 per liter, marking a rise from P193.75 in mid-February.