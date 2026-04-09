DOTr, PCG activate Coast Guard District in KIG

The DOTr chief also recognized the PCG, citing its steadfast dedication as the foundation of the country’s maritime security and proof of its commitment to defending Philippine sovereignty.

For his part, Admiral Gavan said the presence of the new Coast Guard District in the Kalayaan Island Group will serve as a “beacon of sovereignty and sanctuary” for Filipinos.

“[This new coast guard district is] for a safe sea, for the freedom of a New Philippines and the Kalayaan Islands,” the PCG Commandant said in Filipino.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairperson Senator Erwin Tulfo also joined the Coast Guard district activation and said the PCG embodies resilience and love for the country.

“Your sacrifices will not go unnoticed. You are the true embodiment of resilience and love for the country. And I say thank you for your service. May you remain strong, safe, and an inspiration to every Filipino,” Senator Tulfo said.

The DOTr added that the newly activated Coast Guard District in the Kalayaan Island Group will be responsible for maritime security operations, enforcement of Philippine maritime laws, and asserting the country’s sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.