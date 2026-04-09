PCG activates district in Kalayaan Island Group, boosts WPS presence

The Philippine Coast Guard has officially activated a Coast Guard District in the Kalayaan Island Group, strengthening its presence in the West Philippine Sea, a senior official said Thursday, 9 April 2026.
PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Commodore Jay Tarriela, said the activation was formalized during a visit to Pag-asa Island led by PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, Department of Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez, and Senator Erwin Tulfo.
Tarriela said the move has the full backing of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and reinforces the government’s commitment to protect the country’s territory.
“This milestone has the full support and approval of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. It ensures that the Philippine Coast Guard is fully capable and strongly backed by the national government, in line with the President’s firm commitment to the Filipino people that not an inch of our territory shall be surrendered,” Tarriela said.
He said the activation carries four key objectives, including upgrading the existing unit into a full-fledged Coast Guard District to be led by a senior officer with the rank of commodore.
“This ensures command by a mature and experienced leader with a strong strategic understanding of coast guard presence and operations in the area,” he added.
Tarriela said the command will also be equipped with dedicated operational assets, including vessels and aircraft, to carry out a full range of functions such as maritime security, search and rescue, and environmental protection.
The upgrade will also require infrastructure development, including installation improvements and the construction of additional facilities on occupied features within the Kalayaan Island Group, along with increased logistical support and operational funding.
As a major command, the district will be able to deploy officers and technical personnel to assist in delivering basic services to residents of Kalayaan town.
“The Commandant envisions these PCG personnel assisting the Department of Education (DepEd) to address the shortage of teachers, supporting the Department of Health (DOH) by providing medical doctors, nurses, and dentists, and even offering chaplains to meet the community’s spiritual and religious needs,” Tarriela said.
He added that the initiative aligns with the Commandant’s iCare program, which aims to enhance community assistance, awareness, transparency, and enforcement.
“This milestone strengthens not only maritime governance but also the Philippine Coast Guard’s commitment to holistic service and nation-building in the Kalayaan Island Group,” Tarriela said.