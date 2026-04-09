PCG activates district in Kalayaan Island Group, boosts WPS presence

He said the activation carries four key objectives, including upgrading the existing unit into a full-fledged Coast Guard District to be led by a senior officer with the rank of commodore.

“This ensures command by a mature and experienced leader with a strong strategic understanding of coast guard presence and operations in the area,” he added.

Tarriela said the command will also be equipped with dedicated operational assets, including vessels and aircraft, to carry out a full range of functions such as maritime security, search and rescue, and environmental protection.

The upgrade will also require infrastructure development, including installation improvements and the construction of additional facilities on occupied features within the Kalayaan Island Group, along with increased logistical support and operational funding.

As a major command, the district will be able to deploy officers and technical personnel to assist in delivering basic services to residents of Kalayaan town.

“The Commandant envisions these PCG personnel assisting the Department of Education (DepEd) to address the shortage of teachers, supporting the Department of Health (DOH) by providing medical doctors, nurses, and dentists, and even offering chaplains to meet the community’s spiritual and religious needs,” Tarriela said.

He added that the initiative aligns with the Commandant’s iCare program, which aims to enhance community assistance, awareness, transparency, and enforcement.

“This milestone strengthens not only maritime governance but also the Philippine Coast Guard’s commitment to holistic service and nation-building in the Kalayaan Island Group,” Tarriela said.