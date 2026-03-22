PCG to deploy vessel for 'Atin Ito' mission to West Philippine Sea

He emphasized that the initiative is voluntary and not directed by the government.

“Ang Atin Ito fourth convoy is an initiative of civil society. Hindi natin sila inudyok o pinwersa na magkaroon ng fourth Atin Ito convoy. This is voluntary on their part,” he added.

Tarriela said the growing participation of civilians reflects heightened public awareness on issues in the West Philippine Sea.

“For me, this is a welcome development. The mere fact na mayroong civil society at ordinaryong mga Pilipino na sumusuporta sa ganitong activities, ibig sabihin, mataas na ang kamalayan ng ating mga kababayang Pilipino,” he said.

Atin Ito Coalition co-convenor Rafaela David of Akbayan Party-list said the mission aims to address challenges faced by coastal communities, including rising fuel costs and alleged China-linked activities.

Among its objectives is the delivery of food and fuel assistance to fisherfolk affected by increasing oil prices, as well as expanding civilian presence in the West Philippine Sea.

Organizers said preparations are ongoing, with schedules and logistics still being finalized as tensions in the area persist.

Despite potential risks, the coalition said it remains committed to carrying out the mission.

“Basta ang klaro sa atin, sa dulo, dapat mission success tayo… We will prepare proactively, so we make sure that the supplies needed by the fisherfolk and communities ng Pag-asa ay makarating,” David said.

Carrying the theme “Balik Pag-asa,” the mission also seeks to assert Philippine sovereignty over the Kalayaan Island Group and reinforce civilian presence in the disputed waters.