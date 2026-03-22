PCG eyes escorting 4th WPS civilian mission

Coast Guard spokesperson Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela said during a visit to Pag-asa Island that the government is sending a vessel solely for security purposes and not as a partner in the planning.

He stressed that the convoy is an independent initiative of civil society and that the government did not urge or force the group to organize the fourth mission. Tarriela described the voluntary participation of ordinary citizens as a development that signals high public awareness of maritime issues.

The coalition, co-convened by Rafaela David of the Akbayan Party, aims to address mounting challenges, including rising fuel costs affecting local fishing communities and alleged foreign espionage activities.

The mission carries the theme “Balik Pag-asa,” or Return of Hope, and has three primary objectives.

First, the group intends to deliver food and fuel assistance to fishermen and coastal communities whose livelihoods have been strained by surging oil prices. Second, the mission seeks to normalize civilian travel to parts of the West Philippine Sea.

Finally, the group aims to assert to the world that the Kalayaan Island Group is an integral part of Philippine territory.

Organizers said they are finalizing schedules and logistics while preparing for potential challenges amid ongoing tensions in the region. David said the coalition remains firm in its plans, noting that the group will prepare proactively to ensure supplies reach the communities of Pag-asa.