PBBM lines up schemes while fuel costs rocket

Starting 15 April, the Department of Transportation will implement a service contracting scheme agreed upon during a recent meeting of the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport team of the Marcos Administration.

“Under the program, the government will pay operators and drivers from P40 to P100 per kilometer. This will be an additional take-home pay from the fares that they are getting from passengers,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in a video message on Thursday.