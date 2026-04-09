Marcos launches service contracting, fare discounts starting 15 April

Fuel subsidy

The President also announced an additional P10 per liter fuel discount for public utility vehicles purchasing up to 150 liters from Department of Energy-accredited fuel stations.

“We will start this in the National Capital Region starting next week. From Commonwealth Avenue, we will expand that in España Avenue (Manila), Zapote (Las Piñas), A. Bonifacio (Caloocan), Rizal, Marcos Highway, until it reaches the rest of the country,” he said.

“This is important because we are not only addressing transport costs. We are also preventing the increase in the price of food and other basic necessities. The fuel subsidy will only be implemented in legitimate gasoline stations that are approved and monitored by the Department of Energy to ensure that it goes to the right people and is not abused. We are doing all this to keep your daily lives running smoothly. Every decision we make has only one goal: to protect the Filipino,” the President added.