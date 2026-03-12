SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
P7.1-M substandard computers seized

Some P7,170.000.00-worth of alleged substandard desktop and laptop computer units were seized at a warehouse at Barangay Salapungan in Angeles City, Pampanga on March 10, 2026.
Published on

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — Authorities seized over P7 million worth of alleged substandard desktop and laptop computers from a warehouse at Barangay Salapungan on 10 March 2026, in a crackdown aimed at protecting consumers from illegal and unsafe products.

The operation, conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Regional Field Unit 3 in coordination with local police, followed the execution of a search warrant for violations of Article 77 of Republic Act 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines, which sets minimum labeling requirements for consumer products.

P7.1M alleged substandard computers seized in Angeles

Investigators confiscated a total of 239 laptops, 163 computer processing units, 141 desktop monitors, and two complete computer sets used as business service units. Two female warehouse employees were also arrested during the raid.

The CIDG reported that the seized computers failed to meet the law’s labeling standards, with attached labels not duly registered with the Department of Trade and Industry. This rendered the products substandard and illegal for trade under consumer protection regulations.

“The State is committed to safeguarding the interests of consumers, promoting their welfare, and ensuring that businesses adhere to proper standards,” the CIDG director emphasized, highlighting the importance of regulatory enforcement in protecting public trust.

