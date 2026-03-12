P7.1-M substandard computers seized

Investigators confiscated a total of 239 laptops, 163 computer processing units, 141 desktop monitors, and two complete computer sets used as business service units. Two female warehouse employees were also arrested during the raid.

The CIDG reported that the seized computers failed to meet the law’s labeling standards, with attached labels not duly registered with the Department of Trade and Industry. This rendered the products substandard and illegal for trade under consumer protection regulations.

“The State is committed to safeguarding the interests of consumers, promoting their welfare, and ensuring that businesses adhere to proper standards,” the CIDG director emphasized, highlighting the importance of regulatory enforcement in protecting public trust.