P47M misdeclared food shipments seized at Subic port

“Upon detecting subsequent incoming shipments from China bearing the same declared description, Pre-Lodgement Control Orders (PLCOs) were likewise issued. To verify the contents of the cargoes, a 100% physical examination was conducted, yielding 3,192 cartons of assorted food products—including frozen beef, pork, chicken, duck, and other pastry and seafood items, instead of the declared ‘assorted shabu-shabu balls,’” Nepomuceno said.

Authorities said the shipments violated provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009 and the Food Safety Act of 2013. District Collector Noel Estanislao said enforcement efforts will be intensified to curb agricultural smuggling, while Nepomuceno added, “This operation is a testament to the BOC’s consistent and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the public from unsafe and non-compliant products, while ensuring the protection of lawful government revenues, as part of its reform agenda through the Integrity, Accountability, and Modernization (IAM) Program.”