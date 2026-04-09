Ostapenko struggles beating Eala

“When I saw the draw, I was like, ‘wow, that’s a tough first round you know?’ Like, second round for me but she’s a great player,” Ostapenko said.

“I was down in the second set, and I told myself, ‘Okay, I’m going to fight, I will do everything possible. I will fight till the end this set, and if there’s a third set, it’s fine. I still have another chance.’”

Although Eala made an early exit in her Austrian debut, she still pocketed €15,690, or around P1 million, while climbing back to No. 45 in the WTA rankings.

Now, the Filipina is setting her sights on the Stuttgart Open, another WTA 500-level tournament, on 13 April at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany.

Eala, who opened her campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over world No. 87 Julia Grabher, 6-4, 6-3, in the Round of 32, is thankful for her time in Austria.