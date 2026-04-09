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TENNIS

Ostapenko struggles beating Eala

ALEX Eala falls short, suffering a 4-6, 5-7 loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the Round 16 of the Linz Open in Austria on Wednesday.
ALEX Eala falls short, suffering a 4-6, 5-7 loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the Round 16 of the Linz Open in Austria on Wednesday.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF ALEX EALA/IG
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World No. 23 Jelena Ostapenko admitted that beating Alex Eala wasn’t easy following a gritty 6-4, 7-5 victory in the Round of 16 of the women’s singles event of the Linz Open ion Austria last Wednesday.

Ostapenko, 28, said going up with a great player like Eala in a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 event was no joke after losing to her twice in the Miami Open in Florida and in the Eastbourne Open in Great Britain last year.

ALEX Eala falls short, suffering a 4-6, 5-7 loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the Round 16 of the Linz Open in Austria on Wednesday.
Eala chases Stuttgart glory

“When I saw the draw, I was like, ‘wow, that’s a tough first round you know?’ Like, second round for me but she’s a great player,” Ostapenko said.

“I was down in the second set, and I told myself, ‘Okay, I’m going to fight, I will do everything possible. I will fight till the end this set, and if there’s a third set, it’s fine. I still have another chance.’”

Although Eala made an early exit in her Austrian debut, she still pocketed €15,690, or around P1 million, while climbing back to No. 45 in the WTA rankings.

Now, the Filipina is setting her sights on the Stuttgart Open, another WTA 500-level tournament, on 13 April at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany.

Eala, who opened her campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over world No. 87 Julia Grabher, 6-4, 6-3, in the Round of 32, is thankful for her time in Austria.

ALEX Eala falls short, suffering a 4-6, 5-7 loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the Round 16 of the Linz Open in Austria on Wednesday.
Eala savors Austrian debut

“I’m really thankful for the hospitality. I hope to discover your culture more and have some fun on the court,” Eala said.

In Germany, she will face the best players in the world after getting a slot in the main draw following the withdrawal of Zheng Qinwen of China due to injury.

No less than No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, No. 3 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 4 Coco Gauff of the United States will banner the German competition with Ostapenko returning as the defending champion.

Alex Eala
Women’s Tennis Association (WTA)
Jelena Ostapenko

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