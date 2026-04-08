Eala chases Stuttgart glory

Set to open on 13 April at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Arena, the Stuttgart Open will gather all the brightest tennis stars like world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, No. 3 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 4 Coco Gauff of the United States.

World No. 23 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia is the reigning champion in Stuttgart, whom, ironically, is facing Eala in the second round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz at press time.

“Hello, mga kababayan. I didn’t expect you’d be a lot of you here in Linz but thank you for watching my games and see you tomorrow,” said Eala after posting a 6-4, 6-3 victory over home bet Julia Grabher in the opening round of the Austrian event.

“I think it’s amazing. I’m really happy with how they welcomed me and welcomed the Filipinos. I guess we matched really well because there are a lot of them here.”

Eala said she hopes to make the most of her first stint in Austria while chasing the elusive WTA title.