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Nueva Vizcaya LGU distribute vegetables to QC TODA drivers

Nueva Vizcaya LGU distribute vegetables to QC TODA drivers
Photo from: Quezon City Government | Facebook
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The Local Government Unit (LGU) of Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya has distributed hundreds of kilos of various vegetables to Quezon City Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA) members.

Nueva Vizcaya LGU distribute vegetables to QC TODA drivers
Payatas receives 1 ton of cabbage

In partnership with the Mayors for Good Governance (M4GG) and the Kaya Natin movement, the municipality of Bambang donated hundreds of kilos of tomatoes, eggplants, and cabbage to QC TODA drivers and operators as part of the initiative.

Nueva Vizcaya LGU distribute vegetables to QC TODA drivers
DA deploys trucks for excess vegetables

The city government said that Social Services Development Department (SSDD) OIC Lorelei Salvador warmly received the donations from Bambang Mayor Jamie Cuaresma III, as well as from the office of Senator Kiko Pangilinan, with an extended 350 kilos of tomatoes.

The vegetable items were distributed to TODA drivers across various barangays in the city, as Quezon City government stated.

LGU
Nueva Vizcaya
QC TODA

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