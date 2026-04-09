Payatas receives 1 ton of cabbage

The Quezon City Government reported that Barangay Payatas in District 2 received one ton of cabbage on Thursday, 9 April 2026, from the office of Loren Legarda.
The distribution, conducted in partnership with Rural Rising Philippines, was received by District 2 Action Officer Atty. Bong Teodoro on behalf of Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, along with Fr. Paul Uwemodimo of the Pusong Ama Foundation.
City officials said the initiative aims to support families in need by providing additional food assistance within the community.
Rural Rising Philippines, a nonprofit organization, seeks to help build 100,000 debt-free and sustainable local farmers by 2030.
Residents of Payatas also assisted in the distribution process to ensure that beneficiaries received the vegetables efficiently.
The Quezon City government expressed gratitude to partner organizations and sponsors behind the initiative.