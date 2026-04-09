Payatas receives 1 ton of cabbage

The Quezon City Government reported that Barangay Payatas in District 2 received one ton of cabbage on Thursday, 9 April 2026, from the office of Loren Legarda.

The distribution, conducted in partnership with Rural Rising Philippines, was received by District 2 Action Officer Atty. Bong Teodoro on behalf of Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, along with Fr. Paul Uwemodimo of the Pusong Ama Foundation.