Most repatriates itching return to Middle East

More than 80 percent of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have returned to the Philippines amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East still want to work abroad, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).
In a radio interview, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said 84 percent of repatriated OFWs expressed interest in overseas employment based on information they provided prior to their arrival in the country. Of that number, about half said they wanted to return to their previous host countries.
Cacdac said the government would assist repatriated OFWs who wish to resume work abroad, noting that many still hold valid employment visas.
For those seeking to change jobs or destinations, he said there were around 200,000 job orders available across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas that match their skills.
He said the government is prioritizing up to 200,000 job placements for OFWs displaced by the Middle East conflict.
Cacdac also reported a decline in OFW deployments, as some jobseekers have backed out of overseas employment due to the ongoing crisis in the region.
The DMW clarified that no deployment bans are currently in place across the Middle East despite the continuing tensions.
He said the agency is coordinating with recruitment agencies to closely monitor the deployed workers and provide immediate assistance to them if needed.
The DMW reported that 4,241 Filipinos from Middle East countries have returned to the Philippines as of 3 April.