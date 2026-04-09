Most repatriates itching return to Middle East

Cacdac said the government would assist repatriated OFWs who wish to resume work abroad, noting that many still hold valid employment visas.

For those seeking to change jobs or destinations, he said there were around 200,000 job orders available across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas that match their skills.

He said the government is prioritizing up to 200,000 job placements for OFWs displaced by the Middle East conflict.

Cacdac also reported a decline in OFW deployments, as some jobseekers have backed out of overseas employment due to the ongoing crisis in the region.