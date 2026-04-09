Miss Grand International sets MGI All Stars debut in Thailand

The welcome event and sashing ceremony on 20 May will formally introduce the candidates as they begin their campaign for the crown.

The competition then moves outside the capital, with activities scheduled in Damnoen Saduak, Ratchaburi, offering a cultural and scenic backdrop for the delegates.

In the following days, candidates will take part in key challenges, including talent auditions, a runway segment and a portrait challenge, each aimed at testing creativity and stage presence.

Preliminary competitions are set for 27 and 28 May, featuring swimsuit and evening gown presentations, along with a bare face segment highlighting natural beauty.

A final rehearsal will be held on 29 May, ahead of the coronation night on 30 May, when the first MGI All Stars titleholder will be crowned.

Organizers said the inaugural edition reflects a broader shift in international pageantry, combining competition with cultural engagement and positioning the event as a platform for modern global ambassadors.