Imelda Schweighart, back in spotlight as country's bet for Miss Grand All Stars debut

In a move that has reignited buzz across the pageant community, Imelda Schweighart is officially returning to the international stage—this time as the Philippines’ representative in the inaugural edition of Miss Grand All Stars.

The announcement, made through the pageant’s official channels, confirms Schweighart as one of the pioneering delegates for the competition’s first-ever staging, positioning her comeback as both symbolic and strategic. At 30, she brings with her not just experience, but a narrative shaped by resilience, reinvention, and unapologetic individuality.

Described by the organization as a “legendary multi-hyphenate,” Schweighart’s career spans far beyond pageantry. She first clinched a national title at the age of 15 and eventually went on to represent the Philippines at Miss Earth 2016. From there, she carved out a multifaceted path—emerging as an actress, singer-songwriter, music producer, and entrepreneur.