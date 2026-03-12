Gazini Ganados returns to the global pageant stage for Miss Grand International All Stars

The Philippines is once again sending a familiar face to the international pageant stage as former beauty queen Gazini Ganados prepares to compete in the highly anticipated Miss Grand International All Stars Edition.
The announcement was confirmed through a social media post by the pageant organization, which revealed that the Filipino-Palestinian titleholder will represent the Philippines in the inaugural edition of the special competition.
The All Stars format brings together accomplished pageant veterans from around the world—women who have previously competed internationally and are returning for another shot at the crown.
In its official introduction, the organization highlighted Ganados’ accomplishments and enduring presence in the pageant industry.
“Runway model, actress, and television personality known for her striking beauty, commanding stage presence, and inspiring life story,” the post described, emphasizing the multifaceted career she has built beyond the runway.
The pageant body also noted how Ganados’ journey in pageantry has helped shape her public identity.
“Rising to international recognition through the world of pageantry, she has become one of the Philippines’ most recognizable beauty queens,” the organization said.
Her journey, according to the announcement, reflects a deeper purpose beyond competition.
“Her journey in pageantry has showcased her elegance, resilience, and dedication to representing women with strength and authenticity. With years of experience on the international stage, Gazini continues to inspire audiences with her confidence and passion for representation.”
Ganados first gained global attention when she represented the Philippines at Miss Universe 2019, where she advanced to the Top 20 semifinalists and won the Best National Costume Award—an achievement that highlighted both her commanding stage presence and the country’s rich cultural storytelling.
Her participation in the Miss Grand International All Stars edition marks another milestone in a career that has continued to evolve since her reign. Over the years, she has expanded into acting, modeling, and television work while remaining closely connected to the pageant industry.
Ganados will not be alone in carrying the Philippine flag at the All Stars event. She will join fellow candidates Keylyn Trajano, Alexia Núñez, and Fuschia Anne Ravena, forming a diverse and experienced lineup representing the country.
The All Stars edition of Miss Grand International aims to gather former international competitors—women who have already proven themselves on the global stage. The competition is open to women and trans women aged 20 to 40 who have previously participated in an international pageant, creating a unique field of seasoned contenders.
For pageant enthusiasts, the All Stars format offers an exciting twist by allowing celebrated queens to return with more experience, stronger advocacy platforms, and a deeper understanding of the international spotlight.
For Ganados, the competition represents more than a comeback—it is another opportunity to represent the Philippines with the same poise and determination that first introduced her to the world stage.
With her experience, charisma, and unmistakable presence, many pageant fans believe her All Stars journey could become one of the most compelling chapters of her career yet.