Gazini Ganados returns to the global pageant stage for Miss Grand International All Stars

The All Stars format brings together accomplished pageant veterans from around the world—women who have previously competed internationally and are returning for another shot at the crown.

In its official introduction, the organization highlighted Ganados’ accomplishments and enduring presence in the pageant industry.

“Runway model, actress, and television personality known for her striking beauty, commanding stage presence, and inspiring life story,” the post described, emphasizing the multifaceted career she has built beyond the runway.

The pageant body also noted how Ganados’ journey in pageantry has helped shape her public identity.

“Rising to international recognition through the world of pageantry, she has become one of the Philippines’ most recognizable beauty queens,” the organization said.

Her journey, according to the announcement, reflects a deeper purpose beyond competition.

“Her journey in pageantry has showcased her elegance, resilience, and dedication to representing women with strength and authenticity. With years of experience on the international stage, Gazini continues to inspire audiences with her confidence and passion for representation.”