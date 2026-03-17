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Fuel aid for public transport drivers kicks off; nationwide rollout by April — ES

Fuel aid for public transport drivers kicks off; nationwide rollout by April — ES
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Public transport drivers in Metro Manila started receiving P5,000 fuel assistance today under a new government program, which will expand nationwide by April.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto said the program covers ride-hailing motorcycles and cars, taxis, jeepneys, buses, and tricycles. 

Fuel aid for public transport drivers kicks off; nationwide rollout by April — ES
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Recto added that about 135,196 tricycle drivers are the first to receive payouts, coordinated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Transportation (DOTr), and local government units.

Following the initial rollout, the program will extend to TNVS drivers, motorcycle taxi drivers, bus drivers, and jeepney drivers in Metro Manila. 

The nationwide distribution will begin once the DSWD, DOTr, and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) finalize the list of beneficiaries.

Fuel aid for public transport drivers kicks off; nationwide rollout by April — ES
DSWD to release P5,000 fuel aid to drivers starting Tuesday next week

Recto also announced a Libreng Sakay Program for fare-free rides, targeting commuters, students, and workers affected by rising fuel and basic commodity prices. 

“We are doing an inventory of what we can deploy, and who can participate,” Recto said.

He added that the initiative will use government-owned vehicles, contracted buses, and extended operations of LGU-run free bus services.

“There will be various modalities. We can deploy government-owned vehicles, for example. Or even contract buses and designate these as fare-free rides. We can also ask LGUs who run free bus services to extend the operating hours,” Recto said.

oil price hike
fuel subsidy
Fuel price hike
Department of Finance (DoF) Secretary Ralph Recto
Executive Secretary Ralph Recto

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