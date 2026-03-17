Fuel aid for public transport drivers kicks off; nationwide rollout by April — ES

Recto added that about 135,196 tricycle drivers are the first to receive payouts, coordinated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Transportation (DOTr), and local government units.

Following the initial rollout, the program will extend to TNVS drivers, motorcycle taxi drivers, bus drivers, and jeepney drivers in Metro Manila.

The nationwide distribution will begin once the DSWD, DOTr, and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) finalize the list of beneficiaries.