Marcos orders P5K fuel subsidy for public transport drivers; distribution starts next week — ES Recto

Recto emphasized the key role of local officials in identifying beneficiaries, particularly jeepney and tricycle drivers in their respective cities.

“As mayors, you are the ones who best understand the real situation and the number of tricycle and jeepney drivers in your cities. That is why our cooperation is important. With good coordination and collective action, we can deliver assistance more quickly to every driver who needs it,” Recto said in Filipino.

The distribution of the subsidy in Metro Manila, to be led by the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Transportation, is set to begin next week.