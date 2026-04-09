Manila offers P25K subsidy to community bakeries

Domagoso presented a detailed cost breakdown during the meeting, noting that production costs per sack of flour have reached approximately P2,165, with flour and yeast accounting for 69 percent of that total.

“Pandesal is the symbol of the Filipino family’s breakfast — it’s not just for the poor, but for the wealthy as well,” Domagoso said. He framed the subsidy as a government “cushion” to prevent families from feeling the full impact of rising inflation.

Chito Chavez, president of the Asosasyon ng Panaderong Pilipino, praised the initiative, noting that in his 30 years as a spokesperson for the industry, this is the first time a Manila mayor has created a direct mechanism to support community bakers.

In a separate update on the city’s crisis response, Domagoso announced that the “Libreng Sakay” program served 931,831 commuters over five days. The program, which ran 30 to 31 March and 6 to 8 April, utilized 1,049 participating jeepneys.

The mayor said the program is currently paused while the city assesses its effectiveness.