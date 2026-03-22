Manila LGU eyes monthly rice distribution

The funds, provided by the Office of the President, will allow the city to provide the monthly rice subsidy to each beneficiary family for the next six months.

“We will give 10 kilos of rice to each family, which we will buy from local rice producers,” Domagoso said.

The mayor thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the funding, noting it follows an initial P5,000 aid package for tricycle drivers. Domagoso cited the conflict in the Middle East and its impact on oil prices as the primary drivers for the social relief effort.

The food security initiative coincides with the start of the Manila Halal Festival, which runs from 23 to 25 March at the Manila City Hall Inner Court. The festival, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, features halal-certified products and capacity-building seminars for small business owners.

The event supports a broader plan to establish a “Halal Town” in the Quiapo district near the Manila Golden Mosque. The project includes pedestrian-only zones and outdoor dining facilities to upgrade the historic Islamic community.

Following the halal festival, the city will celebrate National Women’s Month with a 1990s-themed event on 26 March. The “Bongga Ka, Gurl!” celebration starts with a 5 p.m. walk at Rajah Sulayman Park, followed by a street dance at Remedios Circle at 6 p.m.

City officials said the week of events is intended to highlight Manila’s cultural diversity and provide both economic relief and inclusive public spaces for all residents.