OFW deployment slows as workers back out of ME jobs

Deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to the Middle East has begun to decline, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.
DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said many workers voluntarily withdraw from their contracts amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
“Merong ulat na mga hindi natutuloy at ito nga talaga 'yung talagang ‘di hamak na bumaba talaga ang deployment dahil nagkakaroon na rin ang kapasyahan ng mga OFWs natin na huwag patuloy,” Cacdac said in a television interview.
“Kaya nagbibigay lang tayo ng advisory to stay where you are. Wala namang ‘stranded’ sa sariling bayan,” he added.
Earlier reports claim that 40,000 stranded OFWs have been stranded due to a deployment ban, but Cacdac explained that it does not fully represent the actual situation, according to information from recruitment agencies.
However, the agency said stricter measures are now in place for workers who still wish to pursue employment in the region.
“Our shared responsibility is to ensure the safety and well-being of our OFWs, especially in times of crisis,” Cacdac said.
Authorities said the tighter screening aims to ensure that workers are fully informed of the risks and that employers can guarantee their safety.