OFW deployment slows as workers back out of ME jobs

Earlier reports claim that 40,000 stranded OFWs have been stranded due to a deployment ban, but Cacdac explained that it does not fully represent the actual situation, according to information from recruitment agencies.

However, the agency said stricter measures are now in place for workers who still wish to pursue employment in the region.

“Our shared responsibility is to ensure the safety and well-being of our OFWs, especially in times of crisis,” Cacdac said.

Authorities said the tighter screening aims to ensure that workers are fully informed of the risks and that employers can guarantee their safety.