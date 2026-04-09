LTFRB probe bus operator involved in fatal road crash

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board revealed that it has issued a show cause order to the bus operator of a passenger bus that was caught in a violent crash in Camarines Sur, resulting in the death of five of its passengers.
According to the police report on the incident, the bus driver had inadvertently swerved across the road on its way to Tabaco, Albay after being surprised by a plastic barrier placed along the road.
The sudden switch in lanes was said to have led to the bus colliding with a rescue vehicle from the local government unit, all five of the individuals onboard were reportedly launched off of the vehicle leading to their subsequent deaths.
It was also noted that the driver had fled from the scene but eventually surrendered to authorities at a later time.
Atty. Vigor Mendoza, Chairperson of the LTFRB, said that the incident was an “unfortunate” event, but that the agency was still open to hearing the side of both the driver and operator before proceeding with further legal action.
“We have already started getting information regarding the incident and we want to hear the side of the driver and the bus company in the interest of due process,” he said.
Mendoza also sought to extend his condolences to the victim’s families, noting that he was going to be overseeing how the case progresses and had communicated with the regional Land Transportation Office for assistance on the matter.
“We assure them that justice will be served,” he emphasized.