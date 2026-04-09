LTFRB probe bus operator involved in fatal road crash

Atty. Vigor Mendoza, Chairperson of the LTFRB, said that the incident was an “unfortunate” event, but that the agency was still open to hearing the side of both the driver and operator before proceeding with further legal action.

“We have already started getting information regarding the incident and we want to hear the side of the driver and the bus company in the interest of due process,” he said.

Mendoza also sought to extend his condolences to the victim’s families, noting that he was going to be overseeing how the case progresses and had communicated with the regional Land Transportation Office for assistance on the matter.

“We assure them that justice will be served,” he emphasized.