Legarda demands clear action plan over farmers, fishers’ plight

Senator Loren Legarda has recently criticized the Department of Agriculture (DA) for its failure to present a clear response to rising oil prices, warning that the crisis has already forced nearly half of Luzon’s small-scale fishers to suspend operations.

During a hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform last 8 April, Legarda cited data from the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura showing that fishers in Cavite, Bataan, Zambales, and Pangasinan have stopped going to sea.