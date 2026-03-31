Senators sound alarm on looming agri crisis

“If supply is not regulated and farmers’ expenses are not reduced, our food will be at risk. Strengthen local solutions like biofertilizer, [and] do not let the crisis be exploited for profit at the expense of Filipinos,” she said in Filipino.

Smart farming practices, such as using biofertilizer to lower production costs, could make rice more affordable.

She claimed, however, that certain forces within the government — particularly in Congress and the Department of Agriculture — have blocked efforts to promote biofertilizer use because they profit more from expensive imported fertilizer.

Senator Francis Pangilinan, chair of the Senate committee on agriculture and food, echoed her concern, warning that the rising cost of farming inputs such as fertilizer and feeds will be directly felt by consumers through higher food prices.

Line agencies, such as the departments of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform, held a dialogue with lawmakers on forming an ad hoc committee to facilitate government assistance to farmers to boost food security amid the worsening crisis, Pangilinan said.

He pointed out, however, that this would need to be complemented by a supplementary budget from Congress, as the administration’s funding for aid is limited and not sustainable in the long term.

“There is not enough budget for aid and support, and high food prices are posing problems. Our food producers are struggling,” Pangilinan said in Filipino in an interview.

Initial projections by Senator Risa Hontiveros peg the supplemental budget at P52.8 billion, covering subsidies for repatriation, transportation, and agriculture for the whole year.

Of the amount, P2.8 billion will go to agricultural and fishery subsidies for 1.1-million small farmers and fisherfolk.

Over the weekend, the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas lamented that the successive big-time oil price spikes were driving up the cost of pesticides and fertilizer, with urea surging to P2,200 to P2,400 per 50-kilo bag, and complete fertilizer rising to approximately P2,100 from an initial P1,600 to P1,750, affecting the production chain.

The DA projected that rice prices will spike by August if fuel prices remain elevated due to the global oil disruption caused by the ongoing United States-Israel war on Iran.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Samahan ng Industriya ng Agrikultura said the spike in pump prices was being absorbed solely by fisherfolk, who need 30 to 50 liters of fuel per fishing trip.

The group warned that any subsequent oil price hikes, without quick government intervention, may force fishermen to stop fishing, leading to a drop in production and a supply shortage.