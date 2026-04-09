Kalinga to launch free ride program

BAGUIO CITY — The Kalinga provincial government will launch a free ride program on 13 April 2026 to ease transportation costs for commuters affected by rising fuel prices.
The “Libreng Sakay” initiative aims to assist students, employees and other residents by providing free public transport along key routes in Tabuk City.
Under the program, a provincial bus will operate three trips in the morning and three in the afternoon. The route will run from Kalinga State University in Bulanao to the Provincial Capitol, extending to Dagupan in front of Tabuk City Hall.
The bus will make stops at designated areas to pick up passengers, with return trips following the same route.
The free transportation service will be available from Monday to Friday.