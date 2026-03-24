LTFRB, LGUs roll out 'Libreng Sakay' in CDO, Misamis Oriental

LTFRB Regional Director Aljo Bendijo reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring safe, reliable, and accessible public transportation services.

In Cagayan de Oro, Mayor Rolando Uy ordered the implementation of free rides across the city. Three main pickup points were established in Iponan, Canitoan, and Macabalan, with routes going to and from Cogon Market. The service operated until 8:00 p.m.

The local government clarified that at least seven routes were covered under the program. These include Iponan to Cogon via Divisoria, with a pickup point at Petron Kinasanhan; Macabalan Barangay Hall to Cogon; Calaanan Terminal to Cogon Police Station; Blue Energy–SM Uptown to Divisoria; Lumbia Terminal to Carmen Market; DAR Office in Macanhan to SM Uptown; and Old Landfill in Barangay Zayas to Carmen Market.

Authorities also noted that 14 transport cooperatives opted not to join the transport holiday and continued operating along their regular routes.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region 10 reported on Monday that around 70 percent of commuters in this city and the province of Misamis Oriental were affected by transportation disruptions, as several public utility vehicles (PUVs) limited operations and selectively picked up passengers.

LTO personnel were deployed as early as 7:00 a.m. to monitor the situation and ensure commuter safety amid reduced public transport availability.

The provincial government of Misamis Oriental also implemented a similar free ride program. Governor Juliette Uy ordered the provision of free transportation services starting Friday.

The program covers routes between Villanueva and Claveria to Cagayan de Oro City, as well as trips from Gingoog City to Claveria and Villanueva. Passengers traveling from Gingoog to Cagayan de Oro may avail themselves of connecting rides via Villanueva, with round-trip options.