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LTFRB, LGUs roll out 'Libreng Sakay' in CDO, Misamis Oriental

(March 11 2026) Driver’s of the traditional jeepney’s seen preparing their jeep while waiting for their designated trips, in a terminal in Quezon City on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Transport group Piston is set to file a petition on March 16 seeking a P2 provisional fare increase, which would raise the minimum jeepney fare to P15, citing a sharp rise in fuel prices that has pushed pump costs up by P17 to P24 per liter. Meanwhile, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Vigor Mendoza said the agency is considering implementing a provisional fare adjustment as diesel prices are projected to climb to P80 per liter. Photo/Analy Labor
(March 11 2026) Driver’s of the traditional jeepney’s seen preparing their jeep while waiting for their designated trips, in a terminal in Quezon City on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Transport group Piston is set to file a petition on March 16 seeking a P2 provisional fare increase, which would raise the minimum jeepney fare to P15, citing a sharp rise in fuel prices that has pushed pump costs up by P17 to P24 per liter. Meanwhile, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Vigor Mendoza said the agency is considering implementing a provisional fare adjustment as diesel prices are projected to climb to P80 per liter. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR
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Cagayan de Oro City—In response to rising fuel prices and the anticipated transport holidays, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region 10, in coordination with local government units and partner agencies, rolled out a “Libreng Sakay” (free ride) program to provide alternative transport for affected commuters.

The initiative offered free rides along key routes to ease mobility challenges and assist the public during the period of increased transportation costs and operational adjustments.

(March 11 2026) Driver’s of the traditional jeepney’s seen preparing their jeep while waiting for their designated trips, in a terminal in Quezon City on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Transport group Piston is set to file a petition on March 16 seeking a P2 provisional fare increase, which would raise the minimum jeepney fare to P15, citing a sharp rise in fuel prices that has pushed pump costs up by P17 to P24 per liter. Meanwhile, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Vigor Mendoza said the agency is considering implementing a provisional fare adjustment as diesel prices are projected to climb to P80 per liter. Photo/Analy Labor
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LTFRB Regional Director Aljo Bendijo reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring safe, reliable, and accessible public transportation services.

In Cagayan de Oro, Mayor Rolando Uy ordered the implementation of free rides across the city. Three main pickup points were established in Iponan, Canitoan, and Macabalan, with routes going to and from Cogon Market. The service operated until 8:00 p.m.

The local government clarified that at least seven routes were covered under the program. These include Iponan to Cogon via Divisoria, with a pickup point at Petron Kinasanhan; Macabalan Barangay Hall to Cogon; Calaanan Terminal to Cogon Police Station; Blue Energy–SM Uptown to Divisoria; Lumbia Terminal to Carmen Market; DAR Office in Macanhan to SM Uptown; and Old Landfill in Barangay Zayas to Carmen Market.

Authorities also noted that 14 transport cooperatives opted not to join the transport holiday and continued operating along their regular routes.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region 10 reported on Monday that around 70 percent of commuters in this city and the province of Misamis Oriental were affected by transportation disruptions, as several public utility vehicles (PUVs) limited operations and selectively picked up passengers.

LTO personnel were deployed as early as 7:00 a.m. to monitor the situation and ensure commuter safety amid reduced public transport availability.

The provincial government of Misamis Oriental also implemented a similar free ride program. Governor Juliette Uy ordered the provision of free transportation services starting Friday.

The program covers routes between Villanueva and Claveria to Cagayan de Oro City, as well as trips from Gingoog City to Claveria and Villanueva. Passengers traveling from Gingoog to Cagayan de Oro may avail themselves of connecting rides via Villanueva, with round-trip options.

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